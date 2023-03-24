Miami women hold on, beat Villanova for 1st trip to Elite 8

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jasmyne Roberts scored a career-high 26 points to help Miami overcome blowing a 21-point lead and beat Villanova 70-65 on Friday for the program’s first trip to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Roberts’ performance included the stickback for the go-ahead, three-point play with 38.8 seconds left. The ninth-seeded Hurricanes were in the Sweet 16 for only the second time, the other coming in 1992. They’ll play Sunday for a chance to go to the Final Four. Maddy Siegrist had 31 points and 13 rebounds for fourth-seeded Villanova.

