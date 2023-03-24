NHL teams balance progress, draft lottery as Bedard in play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chase for the worst mark in the NHL is up for grabs with three weeks left in the season. The team with the lowest spot has higher odds of winning the NHL’s draft lottery and a chance to draft generational talent Connor Bedard. But teams with the lowest amount of points also say they want to be building toward the future and — as Ducks coach Dallas Eakins puts it — “have development and progress every night.” Columbus currently has the lowest amount of points, 51, followed by San Jose with 53, Chicago with 54 and Anaheim with 56.

