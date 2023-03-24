Nick Bachem leads by 1 at Jonsson Workwear Open

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Nick Bachem holds the lead at the halfway stage of the European tour’s Jonsson Workwear Open after a second-round 66 took him one shot clear at 13 under par. The German made a run of five birdies in six holes on his second nine and had eight birdies and two bogeys to go 6 under for the day in Johannesburg. Chasing him are France’s Romain Langasque and Finland’s Sami Valimaki on 12 under. Langasque made two eagles in his 64 and Valimaki had eight birdies and just one bogey for a 65.

