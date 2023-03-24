NL East Preview: Braves, Phillies, Mets to duke it out again

ATLANTA (AP) — The National League East made a strong argument as the majors’ toughest division in 2022 and lines up as perhaps even better this season. The NL East boasted two 101-win teams — the Atlanta Braves, who won their fifth consecutive division title, and the New York Mets. A third playoff team from the division, the Philadelphia Phillies, advanced to the World Series. The NL East is poised for another strong run. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Braves, Mets and Phillies among its top eight picks to win the World Series. The stiff competition in the division fueled an offseason of big spending.

