NL West Preview: Padres eager to take title from Dodgers
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
The San Diego Padres sure don’t feel like little brother anymore to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres are poised to make a run at the NL West title as well as a World Series crown that has always been out of reach. The Padres are buoyed by a stunning victory against the 111-win Dodgers in the NL Division Series and owner Peter Seidler’s fearless offseason spending. The Padres will begin their most-anticipated season ever with a lineup featuring Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado. On April 20, fellow superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is eligible to return from an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.