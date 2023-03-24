Reyna starts 1st match for US since Berhalter flap, 7-1 rout
By The Associated Press
Gio Reyna started in his first match with the U.S. after his parents disparaged then-coach Gregg Berhalter for his lack of playing time at the World Cup, a 7-1 rout of 173rd-ranked Grenada in the CONCACAF Nationals League at St. George’s. Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie had two goals each, Alejandro Zendejas scored his first international goal and Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson also scored for the Americans. Pepi ended a 10-match international scoreless streak when he put the No. 13 U.S. ahead with a fourth-minute header off Pulisic’s cross.