San Diego State ousts No. 1 overall seed Alabama from NCAAs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darrion Trammell and San Diego State used a dominant defensive performance to knock top overall seed Alabama out of the NCAA Tournament, bottling up All-America freshman Brandon Miller in a 71-64 victory in the Sweet 16. Trammell scored 21 points while Miller, whose outstanding season was marred by off-the-court complications, was held to nine points on 3-of-19 shooting and had six turnovers. The fifth-seeded Aztecs will face either Creighton or Princeton on Sunday in the West Region final as they seek their first Final Four in program history. San Diego State trailed 48-39 midway through the second half before going on a 12-0 run and controlling the game from there.

