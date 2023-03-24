Shin, Szeryk, Jutanugarn share lead at Superstition Mountain

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Jenny Shin of South Korea had a run of five straight birdies to close out her front nine on the way to a 5-under 67 on Friday and shared the lead with Maddie Szeryk of Canada and Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand after two rounds of the LPGA Drive on Championship. American Lilia Vu shot a 6 under and was a stroke off the lead, while South Korea’s Na Rin An and American Alison Lee were tied for fifth place at 10 under. No. 3-ranked Jin Young Ko, a winner two weeks ago in Singapore, was among eight players tied for seventh place at 9 under on the crowded leaderboard.

