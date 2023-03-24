Siakam scores 32 as Raptors rout struggling Pistons 118-97

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, Chris Boucher had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed the struggling Detroit Pistons 118-97 for their eighth win in nine home games. Fred VanVleet scored 18 points and O.G. Anunoby had 17 as Toronto completed its first four-game sweep of Detroit since the 2017-18 season. Toronto is 7-0 when holding opponents below 100 points. Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman each had 14 for Detroit, but the Pistons lost for the 16th time in 17 games. Detroit has the NBA’s worst record at 16-58.

