Tuch has 2 goals, assist as Sabres beat Devils 5-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch had two goals and an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4. Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn each had a goal and an assist, Tage Thompson scored his 44th goal, and JJ Peterka had two assists to help the Sabres snap a four-game skid and win for the third time in 13 games (3-8-2). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves to win for the first time in seven starts. Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist for the Devils, who have lost five of six (1-3-2). Kevin Bahl added a goal and an assist, and Yegor Sharangovich also scored. New Jersey pulled Akira Schmid after the goalie allowed three goals on seven shots in the first 10:55. Vitek Vanecek made 17 saves in relief.

