Undermanned Hornets beat Doncic, Irving and Mavs 117-109

DALLAS (AP) — P.J. Washington Jr. scored 28 points and Gordon Hayward added 25 as the undermanned Charlotte Hornets built a 21-point lead and held on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-109. Charlotte led 114-109 with 20.7 seconds left when Dennis Smith Jr., a former Dallas first-round draftee, hit a 30-foot 3-pointer as the shot clock wound down. Luka Doncic had 34 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Mavericks, who lost their third straight and for the sixth time in eight games.

