PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart made 29 saves, Scott Laughton scored and the Philadelphia Flyers won their third straight with an 3-0 shutout of the Detroit Red Wings. Kieffer Bellows also scored and Tyson Foerster had an empty-netter for Philadelphia in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s worst teams. The Red Wings have lost five of six. Detroit was 0 for 7 on the power play.

