Hawks star Young ejected after hard ball toss to referee

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been ejected in the third quarter of a game against the Indiana Pacers after heaving the ball at referee Scott Wall. After Hawks coach Quin Snyder called a timeout, Young threw a two-handed hard pass at Wall, who caught the ball. Young was immediately called for a technical foul and ejected. Only seconds earlier, Young had an apparent 3-pointer disallowed when he was called for a technical foul for sticking out his leg and tripping Aaron Nesmith.

