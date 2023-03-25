Maryland Madness: Miller leads Maryland to Elite Eight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 14 of her 18 points in the final two quarters as second-seeded Maryland beat depleted Notre Dame 76-59 and reached the Elite Eight for the first time in eight years. The Terps will face either defending NCAA champion South Carolina or fourth-seeded UCLA for the Greenville 1 Regional title and trip to the Final Four in Dallas. Miller and Shyanne Sellers helped Maryland gain control in the third quarter and put away the plucky Irish, who were without injured starters Olivia Miles and Dara Mabrey.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.