Scheffler, McIlroy survive scares to advance in Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are moving into the quarterfinals of the Dell Match Play. It sure wasn’t easy. Scheffler was 3 down with five holes to play when he rallied to beat J.T. Poston with a par on the last hole. McIlroy never trailed against Lucas Herbert of Australia. But he had to go the distance to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth time. Scheffler played Jason Day in the afternoon. Day ended Matt Kuchar’s bid to break Tiger Woods’ record for most matches won in this tournament. Day can join Woods as the only three-time winners.

