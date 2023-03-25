US pair of Chock and Bates win first world ice dance title
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States have won their first ice dance title at the figure skating world championships. First after the rhythm dance, Chock and Bates finished first in the free dance at Saitama Super Arena with 134.07 points for a total of 226.1. Reigning European champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy were second with 219.85 points while Grand Prix Final Champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada were third with 217.88.