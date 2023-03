DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ushba Tesoro has produced a remarkable run to come from the back of the field under jockey Yuga Kawada and win the $12 million Dubai World Cup for Japan. The 6-year-old Ushba Tesoro won by 2 3/4 lengths. It was Japan’s second success in the race following Victoire Pisa in 2011. Lord North and Frankie Dettori completed a hat trick in the Dubai Turf race when holding off the late challenge of Danon Beluga.

