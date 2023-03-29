What did players learn about MLB’s new rules this spring?

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball’s new rules package is set for its regular-season debut Thursday when all 30 teams play their first game. It’ll be the first time many fans see the sport’s sizable list of rules changes, including a pitch clock, limits on infield shifts and bigger bases. The good news for the sport is that the rules changes have been widely praised during spring training. The games move at a noticeably crisper pace. MLB says spring games have averaged about 2 hours, 35 minutes through the first three weeks of games. That is 26 minutes shorter than spring games last season.

