Alex DeBrincat scores in OT, Senators edge Flyers 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored at 1:36 of overtime off goalie Felix Sandstrom’s giveaway in the Ottawa Senators’ 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. After the Flyers scored three straight goals to force overtime, Sandstrom misplayed the puck behind the net, with DeBrincat scoring into an open net to keep the Senators’ playoff hopes alive. Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, Austin Watson, Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux also scored and Cam Talbot stopped seven of 11 shots. Tony DeAngelo, Cam York and Noah Cates, Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers. Sandstrom made 41 saves. Tippett tied it with 2:39 left.

