Atlanta pitcher Max Fried leaves with left hamstring issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried has exited his opening day start against the Washington Nationals with left hamstring discomfort after 3 1/3 innings. Fried left Thursday’s game after wincing as he ran to cover first base to retire the first Washington batter in the fourth inning. Braves manager Brian Snitker and a team trainer went out to the mound to check on the left-hander, who threw one pitch to test his leg before heading toward the visiting dugout. Fried allowed four hits and one run in the game. It was his third consecutive start on opening day for the reigning NL East champions.

