Blues win 5-3 to hand Blackhawks 7th straight defeat
By TIM CRONIN
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Logan Brown and Alexey Toropchenko scored 38 seconds apart in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the skidding Chicago Blackhawks 5-3. Jakub Vrana, Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad also scored for St. Louis. Justin Faulk had two assists. The Blues, still clinging to faint playoff hopes, have won two straight and three of four. It was the seventh consecutive loss for the Blackhawks, who dropped into a tie with Columbus for last place in the overall NHL standings with 54 points each. Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Johnson and Boris Katchouk scored for Chicago.