Connor McDavid scores 61st goal, Oilers beat Kings 2-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 61st goal of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. McDavid scored his 300th NHL goal, beating goalie Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the slot on a short-handed breakaway to make it 2-0 at 3:53 of the third period. Stuart Skinner made 43 saves for his first shutout of the season and second in the NHL, helping the Oilers move past the Kings into third place in the Western Conference. Evander Kane opened the scoring with 52 seconds left in the first period with his 15th of the season. Korpisalo made 35 saves for Los Angeles. The Kings have lost two in a row.

