Couture scores in OT to lift Sharks past Golden Knights

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored at 50 seconds of overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Mario Ferraro had a goal and assist, Oskar Lindblom and Tomas Hertl also scored and former Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun had two assists in his NHL debut. James Reimer made 23 saves. Thrun is the second Sharks defenseman to have a multi-point game in his NHL debut, joining Scott Hannan, who also had two assists in his first game in October 1998. Nicolas Hague, Ivan Barbashev and Michael Amadio scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves. Vegas wrapped up a playoff spot earlier when Pittsburgh beat Nashville. Amadio tied it at 10:07 of the third.

