Cron, Rockies rain homers on Padres for 7-2 opening win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — C.J. Cron homered twice and drove in five runs for the Colorado Rockies, who beat San Diego 7-2 to dampen opening night of the most anticipated season in Padres history at chilly, wet Petco Park. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with one out in the fifth inning and added a leadoff shot in the seventh for his 17th career multi-homer game. Elehuris Montero followed with another homer off reliever Domingo Tapia. The Rockies had 17 hits, with Cron getting four and Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon three each. Expectations are so high for the superstar-laden Padres that fans booed twice during the game.

