Dodgers’ offense hot on chilly night in 8-2 win over D-backs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 in their season opener. Will Smith went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs, and James Outman hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers. Julio Urías got the victory in his first career opening-day start. The left-hander allowed four hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out six. Arizona’s Zac Gallen took the loss, allowing six hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings. The Diamondbacks’ runs came on an RBI single by Christian Walker and a sacrifice fly from Gabriel Moreno.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.