Gophers gear up for Frozen 4, with title drought at 20 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of the most driven and talented teams to take the ice for Minnesota in decades is seeking to bring a national championship back to the program for the first time in 20 years. The Gophers are going to the Frozen Four for the 23rd time. This will be their fifth appearance since the most recent NCAA title in 2003. Annual expectations exceed that, though. Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said he fully realized that when he took the job five years ago. The Gophers face Boston University in the national semifinals on April 6. Quinnipiac plays Michigan in the other game.

