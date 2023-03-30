Hail to the Chief: Inside Roman Reigns’ 3 years as WWE champ

World Wrestling Entertainment has had plenty of dominant characters over the past 50 years, but Roman Reigns continues to set his path. When Reigns faces Cody Rhodes on Sunday in the main event of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, it will be his 944th consecutive day as champion, the sixth-longest title reign in the company’s history. Reigns has a combination few sports entertainers can match — charisma, athletic ability, family pedigree and real-life experiences where he beat the odds. That has also made Reigns a beloved and respected heel. Fans cheer when Reigns demands them to “acknowledge me” when speaking in the middle of the ring.

