Haula, Meier score, Devils beat rival Rangers 2-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored and Vitek Vanecek made three big third-period saves to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers. Vanecek finished with 24 saves as the Devils won the season series 3-1 and opened a four-point lead over the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division with two weeks left in the season. He stopped Vincent Trocheck in close twice and Vladimir Tarasenko in the final 12 minutes in picking up his 30th win. The Rangers and Devils could meet in the first round of the playoffs. Chris Kreider scored his 33rd goal for the Rangers.

