How AP selects the college player and coach of the year

The Associated Press will announce the men’s and women’s college basketball player and coach of the year awards this week. A 58-person panel of media members who vote in the AP Top 25 vote for the men’s award, while 28 media members vote for the women’s award. The panels are made up of beat writers and national media who cover college basketball on a regular basis. Voters are invited by AP staff and approved by AP editors. Voting takes place after the regular season and before the NCAA Tournament, so performances in March Madness are not considered.

