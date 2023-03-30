Jake Walman scores late goal, Red Wings beat Hurricanes 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Defenseman Jake Walman scored with 3.2 seconds left to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Dominik Kubalik and captain Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings and Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves to beat his former team. Kubalik scored 59 second into the game and Larkin connected on a power play at 7:26 of the second. Larkin extended his team leads in goals with 28 and power-play goals with 15. Carolina defense partners Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin scored 3:36 apart in the second — at 42 seconds and 4:18.

