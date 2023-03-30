Judge HR, Cole Ks lead Yanks over Giants 5-0 on opening day

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge followed his record-setting 2022 by homering on his first swing as Yankees captain, starting New York to a 5-0 opening day win over the San Francisco Giants. Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in six scoreless innings, a Yankees record for an opener, and 21-year-old Anthony Volpe went 0 for 2 with a walk, stolen base and two nice defensive plays in his major league debut. Gleyber Torres added a two-run homer in the fourth and Judge blooped an RBI broken-bat single in a two-run seventh. Logan Webb struck out 12, the most for the Giants in an opener.

