Knicks’ Randle out rest of regular season with ankle sprain

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle will miss the rest of the regular season because of a sprained left ankle. And if the New York Knicks make the playoffs, Randle’s availability for the opener is in doubt. Randle was hurt Wednesday in a victory over Miami. The Knicks say the All-Star forward will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which would be just two days before the postseason opens on April 15. The Knicks are fifth in the Eastern Conference. Randle leads the team with 25.1 points and 10 rebounds per game.

