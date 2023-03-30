Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Mi Hyang Lee shot a 6-under 65 in her first LPGA Tour event of the year for a one-stroke lead in the opening round of the DIO Implant LA Open. Lee earned her spot in a Monday qualifier and Thursday was her 30th birthday. She played bogey-free and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole at Palos Verdes. Conditions were challenging with temperatures in the 40s and intermittent rain and hail. Megan Khang and Hyo Joo Kim each shot 66. Nasa Hataoka, Lucy Li and Maude-Aimee LeBlanc were another shot behind. Second-ranked Nelly Korda and her sister, Jessica, were among the group at 3 under.