Nimmo’s 2-run double sends Scherzer, Mets past Marlins 5-3

MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double, sending Max Scherzer and the New York Mets to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. Scherzer coughed up a three-run lead but threw six solid innings in a matchup with NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. The Mets improved to 41-21 on opening day — the best record in baseball. Nimmo had three RBIs after re-signing with the Mets in the offseason for $162 million over eight years. He ripped a slider from reliever Tanner Scott into center field to put New York ahead 5-3 in the seventh, propelling the Mets to their 41st win in the past 53 openers. Garrett Cooper tied it 3-all in the sixth with a two-run homer off Scherzer.

