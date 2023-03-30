No decision for deGrom in rough Rangers debut vs Phillies
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom had a rough debut for the Texas Rangers, who bailed out their prized addition on opening day. While deGrom struck out seven batters without a walk, he allowed five runs on six extra-base hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. After signing a $185 million, five-year contract in December, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner avoided a loss in his first start with the Rangers. Texas went ahead after he exited, scoring nine times in the fourth off Aaron Nola and two Phillies relievers.