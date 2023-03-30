No decision for deGrom in rough Rangers debut vs Phillies

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom had a rough debut for the Texas Rangers, who bailed out their prized addition on opening day. While deGrom struck out seven batters without a walk, he allowed five runs on six extra-base hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. After signing a $185 million, five-year contract in December, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner avoided a loss in his first start with the Rangers. Texas went ahead after he exited, scoring nine times in the fourth off Aaron Nola and two Phillies relievers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.