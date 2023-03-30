Pat Maroon scores twice in 3rd, Lightning beat Capitals 5-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pat Maroon scored twice in the third period, Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the slumping Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night. Stamkos assisted on Alex Killorn’s goal midway through the opening period, then scored his 32nd of the season with 2.8 seconds left to put Tampa Bay up by two. Maroon scored early in the third period to give Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead, then put the game away with his second with 3:32 to go. Erik Cernak added a short-handed, empty-net goal with 1:54 remaining. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for the Lightning. Craig Smith scored for Washington. The Capitals are 1-4-2 in their last seven games.

