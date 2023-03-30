Phillies put Harper (elbow) on 10-day IL to start season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Philadelphia Phillies to start the season. By avoiding the 60-day injured list there is still the possibility for their star slugger to return from reconstructive elbow surgery before the end of May. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski says the team continues to be hopeful and that everything so far has been positive in Harper’s rehab. The two-time National League MVP had Tommy John surgery in November. He wouldn’t have been able to return until at least May 29 if on the 60-day IL.

