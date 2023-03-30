Raiders sign WR DeAndre Carter, re-sign guard Alex Bars

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter and re-signed guard Alex Bars. Carter caught 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also averaged 11.7 yards on 29 punt returns and 19.1 yards on 26 kickoff returns. His punt return average was second in the NFL. Bars started a career-high 14 games last season for the Raiders.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.