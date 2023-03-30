Rangers rally after deGrom struggles to beat Phillies 11-7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Grossman and Brad Miller homered in a big comeback for Texas to beat the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies 11-7 in the season opener. Grossman hit a three-run homer that tied the game at 5-5 in the middle of a nine-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning. An inning later, Miller became the first Rangers player in 11 years to homer in consecutive season openers with his two-run shot. Jacob deGrom struck out seven without a walk in his Rangers debut, but allowed five runs on six extra-base hits in his 3 2/3 innings. Phillies starter Aaron Nola also gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.