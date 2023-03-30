Skip to Content
Rockies closer Daniel Bard placed on IL due to anxiety

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have placed closer Daniel Bard on the 10-day injured list due to anxiety. The move came a few hours before opening day against the San Diego Padres. The Rockies filled his spot by calling up right-hander Jake Bird. Bard said he has had anxiety both on and off the field. Bard says that taking a step back and working through things is the right approach. He says it’s a hard thing to admit and thanked the Rockies for their understanding. There is no timeline for his return. The 37-year-old Bard is heading into his fourth season with the Rockies.

