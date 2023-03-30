Rutschman has 5 hits in opener, Orioles outlast Red Sox 10-9

BOSTON (AP) — Adley Rutschman became the first catcher in major league history with five hits on opening day, and the Baltimore Orioles survived a wild ninth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 10-9. Playing in his first season-opener after starring for the Orioles as a rookie last year, Rutschman homered in his first at-bat and finished 5-for-5 with a career-best four RBIs and a walk on a chilly day at Fenway Park. Ramon Urias hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, which finished with 15 hits, nine walks and five stolen bases. Starter Kyle Gibson got the win for Baltimore and Félix Bautista got the save. Corey Kluber took the loss for Boston.

