Shohei Ohtani strikes out 10 in Angels’ opening loss to A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 over six scoreless innings in his season debut coming off the World Baseball Classic title before Oakland capitalized once he exited with Aledmys Díaz rallying the Athletics on a tiebreaking single in the eighth for a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Esteury Ruiz singled and Tony Kemp hit a tying double to start the rally against Aaron Loup. Rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe singled in the fifth to break up a scoreless game and put the Angels ahead. Then Los Angeles right fielder Hunter Renfroe made an amazing no-look catch for the opening-day highlight reels. Trevor May pitched the eighth for the win. Dany Jimenez earned the save.

