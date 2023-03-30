Springer’s 5 hits help Jays outlast Cards 10-9 in opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) — George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat St. Louis 10-9 despite the Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day for the fourth straight season. Bo Bichette had four hits for the Blue Jays, who set a team record for hits in an opener and outhit the Cardinals 19-15. Making his Cardinals debut, catcher Willson Contreras left after the eighth inning, when he was hit on the left knee by a 102.7 mph fastball from Jordan Hicks on the first pitch to Guerrero.

