Swanson, Stroman help Cubs beat Brewers 4-0 on opening day

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson had three hits in his Chicago Cubs debut and Marcus Stroman worked six scoreless innings, breezing past baseball’s first pitch-clock violation on his way to a 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day. Swanson’s first hit with his new team was an RBI single that sparked a four-run third. He tacked on two more singles and played his usual solid defense at shortstop. Swanson signed a $177 million, seven-year contract with Chicago in free agency, leaving Atlanta after seven seasons. Milwaukee was limited to singles for rookie Brice Turang, Willy Adames, Brian Anderson and William Contreras.

