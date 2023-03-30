Tatum, Brown help Celtics demolish NBA-leading Bucks 140-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 40 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics steamrolled the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks 140-99. The Celtics shot 22 of 43 from 3-point range and moved within two games of the Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics won the season series with the Bucks 2-1 and therefore would win the tiebreaker if both teams finish the regular season with the same record. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 24 points. Bucks forward Khris Middleton left midway through the third quarter after taking an elbow to the face from Brown.

