Tkachuk has hat trick in Panthers’ 5-2 win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had his fifth career hat trick and one assist to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tkachuk became the fourth player in NHL history to have 100 or more points in consecutive seasons after changing teams in the offseason. He joined Wayne Gretzky, Jimmy Carson and Mike Rogers in accomplishing the feat. Anton Lundell added two goals and one assist and Alex Lyon made 18 saves while helping the Panthers to its second win in a row and a season series sweep of Montreal. Sean Farrell scored his first career goal and Rafael Harvey-Pinard had a goal for the Canadiens, who dropped their second in a row.

