Vaughn’s double lifts White Sox over Astros 3-2 in opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Andrew Vaughn’s tiebreaking, two-run double in the ninth inning lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 win over the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in their season opener. The game was tied 1-all after a homer by Chicago’s Yasmani Grandal in the eighth. Ryan Pressly walked Tim Anderson with one out in the ninth before a single by Luis Robert Jr. Vaughn then belted a double to center field that put the White Sox on top. Pedro Grifol got the win in his managerial debut after spending the last 10 seasons as a coach in the Royals organization. It snapped a streak of 10 straight wins for the Astros in openers.

