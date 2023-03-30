Verstappen sets early pace in 1st practice at Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — In a dramatic opening practice that was halted by the red flag twice due to on-track issues, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were among the drivers to experience difficulties on the Albert Park circuit. Verstappen, who said illness left him “physically limited” when finishing second behind teammate Sergio Perez in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, set the early standard in practice. The two-time world champion, who posted a fastest lap time of 1 minute. 18:790 seconds, spun his Red Bull at the exit to turn four with just over five minutes left and ended his session. In an encouraging sign for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes driver recorded the second-fastest lap, with his time 0.433 seconds slower than Verstappen. His late surge edged Perez.

