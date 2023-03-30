Veterans Harrington, Kuchar share early lead at Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Veterans Padraig Harrington and Matt Kuchar each shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to share the early lead with MJ Daffue and Roberto Diaz in the weather-delayed first round of the Valero Texas Open. Daffue eagled the par-5 18th hole at TPC San Antonio and Diaz made birdie on 18. Play was delayed by fog in the morning, which prevented the afternoon half of the field from finishing their rounds. The 51-year-old Harrington and the 44-year-old Kuchar are both seeking their first win this decade. Matt Wallace, Garrick Higgo, Harry Higgs, Chez Reavie and Nick Taylor were one shot back.

