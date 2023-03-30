Wisconsin hires Mike Hastings away from Minnesota State

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has filled its men’s hockey head coaching vacancy by hiring Mike Hastings away from Minnesota State. Hastings replaces Tony Granato. Wisconsin fired Granato after he went 105-129-16 in seven seasons at Wisconsin. Hastings posted a 299-109-5 record at Minnesota State that included consecutive Frozen Four appearances in 2021 and 2022. Minnesota State lost 5-1 to Denver in the 2022 NCAA championship game. Hastings’ teams have produced winning records in each of his 25 seasons as a head coach. Hastings spent 14 seasons coaching the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers before coming to Minnesota State.

